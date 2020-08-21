Dear Dr. Roach: Cannabinoid hyperemesis an unusual side effect of marijuana use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have read numerous articles regarding the use of marijuana but have not seen a reference to cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome. This is a condition that was recently identified and is increasing in frequency due to legalization and potency. I would appreciate your thoughts on this syndrome.

— D.L.

A: Cannabis use is indeed increasing, and one unusual side effect is the hyperemesis (literally, "too much vomiting") syndrome. This most often occurs in daily users of cannabis, usually after years of use. The vomiting tends to occur in cycles: nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting, which can be severe, occur without warning and last 24-48 hours. This is followed by a recovery phase lasting weeks or months, where people feel generally well. The diagnosis can be confused with cyclical vomiting syndrome, and the correct diagnosis is often missed for years.