Dear Dr. Roach: Cannabis terminology can lead to confusion

DEAR DR. ROACH: What can you tell me about cannabis products containing delta-8 THC?

A: Cannabis products have many active chemicals. The ones that have been best studied are the tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THCs are psychoactive, and the term THC generally refers to the delta-9 isomer, but several others, including delta-8, may also be found naturally in plants, in small amounts. Delta-8 has been reported to be less active than delta-9; however, it has not been studied as much as the delta-9 isomer. Cannabis that has less than 0.3% total THC may be sold as "hemp," and is not psychoactive (does not cause a "high"). CBD itself is also not psychoactive, although some products sold as CBD may be contaminated with THC.

CBD can be converted synthetically to delta-8 THC. According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health alert, "this conversion process, used to produce some marketed products, may create harmful byproducts that presently are not well-characterized." These additional chemicals may be responsible for the increasing reports of toxicity among recreational users of products labeled as "delta-8 THC." In addition, the CDC speculated that the use of the words "diet" or "light" on the label might have misled buyers into thinking they were buying CBD, not realizing they were buying a product that has psychoactive effects. In other cases, edible products ("gummies") were inadvertently consumed by children. This led to deep sedation and slowed breathing with initially increased heart rate, progressing to slowed heart rate and decreased blood pressure. Other toxicities reported from delta-8 THC products included lethargy, uncoordinated movements, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, sedation, and coma.

Serious toxicity from cannabis in experienced recreational users is uncommon, but the labeling of THC-8 products may confuse some buyers. Cannabis, or any form of THC, should never be used by children (outside rare cases prescribed for childhood epilepsy).

