Dear Dr. Roach: Cardio and strength training both benefit metabolism

From the standpoint of weight loss, having a larger muscle mass means a greater ability to burn calories. On the other hand, having high cardiovascular fitness from consistent aerobic activity means a greater ability to use oxygen (called VO2), which corresponds to metabolism of carbohydrates and fats. Longer exercise sessions of at least moderate intensity burn more fat than shorter or less-intense sessions. It is very difficult to burn large amounts of calories with pure weightlifting exercise, so weight loss is typically more effective with aerobic exercise. However, it is possible to do resistance training so that you get aerobic benefit as well, by rapidly progressing from one muscle group to another.

Nearly all elite athletes incorporate resistance training, as it improves performance in addition to its benefits on bones.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My cousin, a woman in her mid-50s, was recently diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica. She was diagnosed early and has been on the standard prednisone treatment for seven days. She's been athletic most of her adult life and became concerned when the pain she was suffering was different from normal athletic pains. Her mom (my aunt) also had PMR, but not until her late 70s.