Dear Dr. Roach: Certain aneurisms can run in families, but others do not

A: I can't recommend either vaping or smoking cannabis, as both have health risks. I understand you are looking for which one causes less harm, but there is less known about vaping. What is clear is that some illegal vaping products for cannabis contain vitamin E acetate, which appears to be one major cause of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI). Legal vaping products, if you live in a state that allows them, should not contain this additive, although there are recent reports of EVALI in people who have purchased vaping products at legal dispensaries in Massachusetts. In contrast, the dangers of smoking are well known, although the amount of cannabis smoked is very low compared with tobacco.