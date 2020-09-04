Dear Dr. Roach: Certain aneurisms can run in families, but others do not

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 41-year-old man. My father was a healthy man but died suddenly of a brain aneurism at age 50. As I get closer to his age, I wonder if I am at risk for developing this condition and whether I can prevent meeting the same fate.
A: There are many kinds of aneurisms, and some of them do tend to run in families. One of the most common is called a saccular aneurism. When it ruptures, it is called a subarachnoid hemorrhage, sometimes called a bleed in the brain.
For family members of a person who had that kind of hemorrhage, there is a small risk. In your case, with a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, child) with an aneurism, the risk of developing a subarachnoid hemorrhage in the next 10 years is less than 1%. Most of the aneurisms identified from screening are so small that they do not need surgery, so guidelines from the American Stroke Association recommend against screening. However, people with two or more family members with hemorrhages from aneurism should consider screening, since the risk of developing subarachnoid hemorrhage is over 7% in 10 years.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My neurologist recently suggested that I use marijuana for insomnia and chronic pain. Medical cannabis is legal where I live. Edibles work well but it's hours before they take effect. Smoking and vaping both provide immediate relief. Could you say anything about the relative health risks of smoking vs. vaping cannabis products?
A: I can't recommend either vaping or smoking cannabis, as both have health risks. I understand you are looking for which one causes less harm, but there is less known about vaping. What is clear is that some illegal vaping products for cannabis contain vitamin E acetate, which appears to be one major cause of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI). Legal vaping products, if you live in a state that allows them, should not contain this additive, although there are recent reports of EVALI in people who have purchased vaping products at legal dispensaries in Massachusetts. In contrast, the dangers of smoking are well known, although the amount of cannabis smoked is very low compared with tobacco.
