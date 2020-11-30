Dear Dr. Roach: Change in BP meds caused loud, pounding pulse

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of extended release diltiazem and upped my morning losartan to 50 mg. I have been on this new regimen about four weeks.

My pulse on atenolol was in the 60s and I felt good, in spite of the hair loss. Now, my pulse is in the low 80s, and I can feel and hear loud pounding in my chest. It doesn't feel good. My BP on atenolol was in the 130s over 60s and on the new meds, it's a bit higher. What is the appropriate range of pulse, and will my current higher rate go back down if I further adjust to the new diltiazem?

-- M.H.

A: Hair loss from atenolol is described but rare. I hope your hair comes back.