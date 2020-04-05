Dear Dr. Roach: Changing diet for acidic urine not effective for most people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: My 75-year-old uncle was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate some time ago. He tells me that he now has a strong burning sensation shortly before and during urination and would like to know the cause of the burning apart from a possible urinary tract infection. He thinks it is from the urine being too acidic, which encourages bacterial growth. He wants to eliminate acidifying fruits like oranges and grapes, soft drinks and acidifying foods like fish and eggs. What is your opinion on this?

-- R.I.

A: An enlarged prostate and symptoms of burning should absolutely raise the suspicion for a urinary tract infection, which is easily evaluated. If that isn't the answer, and it very well may not be, then the diagnosis is the catch-all term "lower urinary tract symptoms." Although your uncle possibly may benefit from changing the pH of his urine through diet, it is not effective for most people, and the changes he is proposing may not have the effects he expects. High protein foods like fish and eggs do tend to make the urine more acidic, but an acid food like an orange has the paradoxical effect of making the urine more alkaline (one can also say less acidic). Large amounts of orange juice are necessary to make a significant change in urine pH. Small changes in pH have negligible effect on bacterial growth.