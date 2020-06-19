Dear Dr. Roach: Check possible causes before adding supplements for cramps

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 90-year-old woman and recently I am having nighttime leg cramps in both legs. What kind of potassium pills should I take to help relieve the cramps? My gluten-free diet has helped, and I have no heart issues.
A: Although abnormalities of blood magnesium, sodium, phosphate and potassium all may be associated with leg cramping, none of these is the most likely cause, and I would recommend against supplementing before you get an evaluation of your blood levels. At age 90, potassium levels, even in healthy people, are sometimes right at the top of the normal range, or even slightly elevated. Excess potassium levels that come from taking additional potassium as a supplement can be very dangerous.
The most effective preventive strategies for nighttime leg cramps are regular moderate exercise and calf stretching before bed. Proper footwear, keeping sheets loose -- one reader wrote than he used a cardboard box to keep the weight off his toes -- and getting enough water will also help.
Medication is seldom necessary. I do not recommend quinine, even in tonic water, as it is not effective and can in the rare case be toxic. Verapamil, normally used for high blood pressure, can be considered for severe, recurrent leg cramps that have not responded to conservative treatments.
Dear Dr. Roach: My husband stated that every day he soaks some toilet tissue with 91% rubbing alcohol and shoves it up his nose. What's your opinion about that practice? Is it a good or a bad idea, and why?
A: That's a bad idea.
The first reason is that it isn't helpful: I imagine he is doing so to reduce infection risk, but it is ineffective at doing so.
The second reason is its toxicity. Rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol is irritating to the mucus membranes of the nose, its vapor is irritating, and it is modestly toxic if swallowed. I would also be concerned that toilet tissue could fall apart in the nose, leaving soaked tissue behind, further subjecting the nose to irritation and the sinuses and lungs to alcohol vapors.
If he really wants to rinse his nose, normal saline solution would be ideal, but even that is not necessary for most people.
