Dear Dr. Roach: Check possible causes before adding supplements for cramps

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 90-year-old woman and recently I am having nighttime leg cramps in both legs. What kind of potassium pills should I take to help relieve the cramps? My gluten-free diet has helped, and I have no heart issues.

A: Although abnormalities of blood magnesium, sodium, phosphate and potassium all may be associated with leg cramping, none of these is the most likely cause, and I would recommend against supplementing before you get an evaluation of your blood levels. At age 90, potassium levels, even in healthy people, are sometimes right at the top of the normal range, or even slightly elevated. Excess potassium levels that come from taking additional potassium as a supplement can be very dangerous.

The most effective preventive strategies for nighttime leg cramps are regular moderate exercise and calf stretching before bed. Proper footwear, keeping sheets loose -- one reader wrote than he used a cardboard box to keep the weight off his toes -- and getting enough water will also help.

Medication is seldom necessary. I do not recommend quinine, even in tonic water, as it is not effective and can in the rare case be toxic. Verapamil, normally used for high blood pressure, can be considered for severe, recurrent leg cramps that have not responded to conservative treatments.