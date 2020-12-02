Dear Dr. Roach: Chest soreness in teen may be 'chest wall syndrome'

DEAR DR. ROACH: About five months ago, my 16-year-old son complained of soreness in the chest area. His doctor took X-rays and an EKG, and found everything to be normal, including blood pressure and oxygen level. However, he still has episodes of sharp pain on the left side of his breastbone. He says it hurts one day and then two or three days go by and he feels normal, but then the pain returns. Have you ever heard of this?

A: Although I don't take care of teens too often, I would say that these symptoms are fairly common in younger adults.

The location of the pain to the left of the sternum (breastbone) suggests the cartilage between the sternum and rib might be where the pain is coming from. The time course argues for a condition called, appropriately but unhelpfully, "chest wall syndrome." The cause is not clear. Viral infections can cause a similar but usually much more acute syndrome. His doctor was wise to look for abnormalities in the heart and lungs, as unlikely as those are in a 16-year-old.

Typically, the syndrome goes away as mysteriously as it came in most people, usually within six to 12 months.