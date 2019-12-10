Dear Dr. Roach: Cognitive impairment after surgery is not uncommon in seniors

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 67-year-old estate planning attorney. Last year I had back surgery and experienced substantial cognitive impairment immediately after. It has been over a year, and I have recovered perhaps 80% of my prior mental function. I would appreciate your thoughts on this issue, as many of my elderly clients have also experienced dementia symptoms following surgery and most have not fully recovered.

— A.L.

A: Any kind of surgery can lead to a temporary decline in cognitive abilities. The umbrella term "perioperative neurocognitive disorders" is used to describe the spectrum of changes that can occur.

A sudden change in mental function is termed "delirium" when there is a fluctuation in mental status — that is, attention and/or awareness — in addition to changes in thinking. This is different from dementia, which is a slower, usually progressive, loss of cognitive abilities and usually other abilities, depending on the type of dementia.