Dear Dr. Roach: Colonoscopy can disturb delicate balance of gut biome

Dear Dr. Roach: I have primary biliary cirrhosis, for which I take Actigall. My numbers are good now. I have had loose bowel movements since a colonoscopy several months ago, and sometimes I do not make it to the bathroom in time! My doctors have not given me any advice.
-- S.P.
A: Primary biliary cirrhosis is an autoimmune disease, meaning the body attacks its own cells. In this case, it's the bile ducts in the liver. This causes progressive damage to the bile ducts and eventually leads to cirrhosis and liver failure. What triggers the autoimmune attack on the bile ducts is not known, but environmental factors are suspected.
Ursodeoxycholic acid (Actigall) is found in the bile of Chinese black bears ("ursa" is Latin for "bear") and has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. A synthetic form, nontoxic to bile ducts, has been used since the 1930s to dissolve gallstones and protect the liver. Moreover, trials have shown it is effective at improving liver function in people with PBC.
High blood levels of liver enzymes indicate liver damage, and high bilirubin indicates failure to release bile into the gallbladder or intestine. These are the numbers you are referring to as being better with treatment. Longer studies have shown that progression of liver disease is slowed with treatment, and the need for liver transplantation is reduced by two-thirds.
There are at least two reasons that people with PBC can develop diarrhea. The first is that bile is necessary for proper absorption of fat. Without enough bile, diarrhea is common. The second is that Actigall itself causes diarrhea in at least a quarter of people who take it.
Colonoscopy preparation removes well over 99.99% of bacteria from the colon. When the bacteria come back, you may not have the same types of healthy bacteria. My first advice would be to try a probiotic to restore healthy bacteria.
If that does not work, it would be worth a discussion with the gastroenterologist to look for fat in the stool, indicating poor absorption, likely due to inadequate bile.
