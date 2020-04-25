Dear Dr. Roach: Colonoscopy can disturb delicate balance of gut biome

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I have primary biliary cirrhosis, for which I take Actigall. My numbers are good now. I have had loose bowel movements since a colonoscopy several months ago, and sometimes I do not make it to the bathroom in time! My doctors have not given me any advice.

-- S.P.

A: Primary biliary cirrhosis is an autoimmune disease, meaning the body attacks its own cells. In this case, it's the bile ducts in the liver. This causes progressive damage to the bile ducts and eventually leads to cirrhosis and liver failure. What triggers the autoimmune attack on the bile ducts is not known, but environmental factors are suspected.

Ursodeoxycholic acid (Actigall) is found in the bile of Chinese black bears ("ursa" is Latin for "bear") and has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. A synthetic form, nontoxic to bile ducts, has been used since the 1930s to dissolve gallstones and protect the liver. Moreover, trials have shown it is effective at improving liver function in people with PBC.