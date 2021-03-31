Dear Dr. Roach: Compressed abdominal artery leads to aneurysm surgery

Vascular surgeons perform this surgery, usually endovascularly (through the blood vessels), without the need to open a person's abdomen.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a prostatectomy over 10 years ago. After the surgery, I required 10 sessions of radiation treatment. My incontinence is not going away. I tried Kegel exercises, but that didn't help. I am using pads regularly, and also using Cunningham clamps. Unfortunately, the leakage is still there. I have to change pads three or four times a day. I heard about the product called AMS800. I am 84 years old. Don't know how to solve this problem. It's very frustrating.

-- Anon.

A: Incontinence after prostate cancer surgery is common, and often improves in the year or so after surgery. Some men continue to have moderate or severe long-term symptoms. You have already tried some of the treatments: Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises can be helpful for men as well as women, but when the nerves are more severely damaged, these may not be very helpful. A Cunningham clamp, an external clamp that closes the urethra in the penis, is usually effective, but many men find it uncomfortable. Condom catheters are a good solution for some men.