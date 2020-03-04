Dear Dr. Roach: Continuous sleep not proven to be better than interrupted sleep

Dear Dr. Roach: All of the latest information states that an adult needs seven to nine hours of sleep a night. Is this "unbroken" sleep? For example, I sleep for four hours, wake up for one to two hours, and then sleep three to four more hours almost every night. If the sleep is to be continuous, is it better to take a sleeping aid or continue with the current pattern? Nothing I read indicates if sleeping seven to nine hours with a sleeping aid provides the same benefit as not sleeping continuously for that time period.
-- P.M.
A: While it is true that people who sleep seven to nine hours per night tend to live longer than those who sleep less (or more), it is likely that there are some people who need more or less sleep than the average. Further, it isn't clear whether the apparent improvement in longevity is due to better sleeping, or whether people who don't sleep well have an underlying medical condition that is really responsible for the harm seen.
As far as whether continuous sleep is better than interrupted sleep, there isn't good evidence to compare the two. There is strong historical evidence that prior to artificial lighting, two distinct sleep periods separated by an hour or so was considered normal.
Most sleeping aids adversely affect sleep quality, and increase risk of falls and accidents the next day. If interrupted sleep is working for you, I'd recommend continuing versus using a sleeping pill.
Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor wants me to take 20 mg of omeprazole whenever I am on high doses of ibuprofen. There have been several times when I needed to take 800 mg three times a day. Is the omeprazole really needed? If so, why?
— E.R.
A: High doses of ibuprofen increase the likelihood of a stomach ulcer, and 2,400 mg is the highest recommended daily dose of ibuprofen by prescription (this high of a dose should be used ONLY if prescribed by a qualified practitioner). People at high risk for stomach ulcer (including people over age 60 or those with a history of a previous stomach ulcer) should consider taking a medication like omeprazole to prevent a stomach ulcer if they require an anti-inflammatory medicine like ibuprofen. In one study, the related drug esomeprazole reduced ulcers (as seen by endoscopy) from 17 percent to about 5 percent.
Not everyone taking anti-inflammatory medicine needs to be on a protective medicine like omeprazole, but for people at high risk for ulcer, omeprazole is reasonable.
Finally, it's worth rethinking the need for anti-inflammatories to begin with. Not everybody needs them, and there may be alternatives. It's inelegant to use one medicine to counteract the side effects of another, although sometimes necessary.
Dear Dr. Roach: I had a skin blemish removed by burning at a dermatologist office. One wouldn't seem to heal and a follow-up to the dermatologist with a biopsy found it to be a keratoacanthoma. I am not scheduled for a return visit as there was treatment during the time of the biopsy. What is the prognosis for this type of condition?
-- A.A.
A: Experts argue whether keratoacanthoma is a benign tumor (which can sometimes go away by itself) or a skin cancer that can rarely spread to other locations. However, since it can be difficult or impossible to tell the difference between keratoacanthoma and squamous cell cancer of the skin, I think surgical removal is the most appropriate treatment. If the tumor was completely removed during biopsy, then your prognosis is excellent. However, 3% to 8% of keratoacanthomas recur after biopsy. You should definitely see your dermatologist immediately if you see signs of regrowth at the site of biopsy.
Otherwise, I would recommend a return visit to the dermatologist in six months for a complete skin exam as well as to let the dermatologist look at the biopsy site.
Dear Dr. Roach: I've read about a new drug for depression that is supposed to work quickly. Is it safe?
— N.F.
A: Ketamine, like many biological molecules, has two forms that are mirror images of each other. Esketamine, the more active of the two, has recently been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of depression, and is the first new class of approved depression medication in years.
It is striking how quickly it works. With the intravenous drug, test subjects found their mood improving within hours, as opposed to the weeks it takes most current drugs to work. With the nasal spray form, the kind just approved by the FDA, benefit began within two hours and persisted throughout eight weeks of follow-up. It is not yet clear how long the effect will last and whether (or more likely, how often) additional doses will be necessary in long-term use. It is approved to be given only in a doctor's office, and only for people who have been resistant to other medications.
There are significant potential harms. Blood pressure goes up after the dose, and people can have sedation and disorganized thinking after treatment. For now, the drug is given only through a restricted distribution system.
I am cautiously optimistic. Depression is a serious disease with treatments that are not as effective as we would like. Any new type of treatment is a source of hope; however, I have seen potential "miracle drugs" turn out to be only moderately useful.