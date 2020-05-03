Dear Dr. Roach: Cotton wrap can help rash in moist areas where skin rubs together

Dear Dr. Roach: I read your recent column on intertrigo [a red rash in moist areas where skin rubs together] and had a suggestion that may be helpful.
I was having radiation therapy for breast cancer and the area under my breast was very sore and inflamed. I bought coiled cotton at a beauty supply shop (plain, not reinforced). I would take a section and triple fold it and place it under the breast. It was such a relief. I still use it in warm weather. If the cotton gets damp or wet, it is simple to change it out.
-- S.R.
A: I appreciate your writing. Keeping the inflamed area dry is an important part of the treatment. Cotton is very absorbent and will keep the skin folds from rubbing against each other. This might help people with intertrigo from many causes, not just in the inflammation related to radiation.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm confused! When I go to medical offices, I'm sometimes offered an appointment with the physician assistant. I don't want to be seen by just the assistant who takes my blood pressure. How do I make sure that I'm seeing a provider who can take care of my problems?
-- N.B.
A: I think you may be confusing a medical assistant with a physician assistant. Although the names are similar, and although both play an important role in a medical office, a medical assistant takes brief medical histories and vital signs. He or she may also have other valuable clinical and administrative roles, depending on the office.
By contrast, a physician assistant is a licensed clinician who is capable of providing care largely independently: diagnosing and treating the majority of illnesses and chronic conditions in primary care settings while working with a supervising physician. Other PAs work as part of teams in specialty settings, surgery suites or inpatient hospitals. PAs have extensive training, in many ways very similar to the training doctors receive. PAs are held to the same standard of care as a physician.
