Dear Dr. Roach: Couch potato seeks assistance for all-over arthritis pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed aircraft mechanic, both of which were hard physical labor.

I have had one knee and one hip replaced, which was brutal and only slightly successful painwise. I now find myself with arthritis in most of my joints. My feet, knees, hips and back keep me from being active at all. I take 90 mg of narcotics per day from the Veterans Affairs doctor, which does not help very much but the pain is very bad when I forget to take them. I have had various shots in my knees and hips with diminishing results, acupuncture, physical therapy, etc., all to no avail.

My pain has turned me into a couch potato. This is very bad for my mental health. I try not to constantly complain to my wife. She helps me the best she can, but no one wants to be with someone who never leaves the couch. I heard about a new drug called tanezumab and that its clinical trials were canceled because it "worked too well." Any advice?