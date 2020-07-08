Dear Dr. Roach: COVID-19 is no reason to skip new shingles vaccination

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there any risk starting the two-step process for the new shingles vaccine given the COVID-19 virus? My husband had the original shingles vaccine, and he has also contracted shingles. Should he get the new vaccine? He doesn't believe it is necessary.

— L.M.

A: Several people have asked whether the new shingles vaccine makes it more likely to get COVID-19. There is no evidence that it does, and I don't see any reason it should. Vaccines stimulate the immune system to become active against a specific target -- in this case, the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and shingles. As you note, two injections are necessary.

Your husband should still get the new shingles vaccine. It's much more effective than the first one, and people can get shingles twice. The downside of a sore arm -- and maybe a day of not feeling so well and a fever — are outweighed by the benefits of reducing shingles risk.