Dear Dr. Roach: COVID-19 is no reason to skip new shingles vaccination

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there any risk starting the two-step process for the new shingles vaccine given the COVID-19 virus? My husband had the original shingles vaccine, and he has also contracted shingles. Should he get the new vaccine? He doesn't believe it is necessary.
— L.M.
A: Several people have asked whether the new shingles vaccine makes it more likely to get COVID-19. There is no evidence that it does, and I don't see any reason it should. Vaccines stimulate the immune system to become active against a specific target -- in this case, the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and shingles. As you note, two injections are necessary.
Your husband should still get the new shingles vaccine. It's much more effective than the first one, and people can get shingles twice. The downside of a sore arm -- and maybe a day of not feeling so well and a fever — are outweighed by the benefits of reducing shingles risk.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have a concern with all the disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers we are using now. A while ago, I was told that overusing disinfectants allows bacteria to become resistant to them, and then they will not respond to antibiotics. Are we setting ourselves up for larger problems in the future with drug resistant bacteria?
A: Drug-resistant bacteria are indeed a large potential problem, but the main driver for this is antibiotic use: for example, when one is given inappropriately, for an illness that is not bacterial; when they are taken for too long; and when used for animals in the food chain, which can lead to antibiotics in the water supply. Bacteria may acquire antibiotic resistance through relatively small changes in their genetic material, either through mutation or acquisition of outside DNA.
By contrast, disinfectants kill bacteria through many different pathways, and acquisition of resistance is much harder. There is little evidence that frequent use of disinfectants could lead to resistance to those disinfectants or to antibiotics.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 65 and get very little exercise due to a below-the-knee amputation I had 27 years ago. Although I have a prosthesis, I experience open sores. I have been diagnosed with severe arthritis and severe osteoporosis. My doctor has me taking alendronate, calcium and vitamin B. A recent column of yours and the info in the box of alendronate refer primarily to how it works in women. What about men?
— G.K.
A: Although women get osteoporosis earlier than men do, older men, particularly older white and Asian men, are also prone to developing osteoporosis. Eight million men in the U.S. have low bone mass or osteoporosis, and they are less likely to be either diagnosed or treated than women are.
The first step in treatment is related to lifestyle: diet, exercise, reduction of alcohol if indicated (to no more than moderate) and tobacco cessation. Unfortunately, because of your leg amputation and sores, exercise is going to be difficult for you, but you should still do what you can. Calcium (1,200 mg daily) and vitamin D (800 IU daily) are recommended, either through diet or supplements.
All men with osteoporosis should be evaluated for low testosterone, and treated if levels are low. Low testosterone is the most common identifiable cause for osteoporosis in men. Other conditions that should be at least considered include celiac disease, Crohn's disease and use of glucocorticoids.
If medication treatment is needed, a bisphosphonate, such as the alendronate (Fosamax) you are taking, is considered first-line treatment for men. It works the same way in men as it does in women, slowing down reabsorption of bone. As in women, treatment should be re-evaluated after five years. Pausing or stopping medication is often appropriate at that time.
The recent column I think you are referring to was on raloxifene, an estrogenlike drug that is not appropriate in men. Denosumab or teriparatide are alternatives to bisphosphonates for use in men with osteoporosis.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!