Dear Dr. Roach: COVID vaccine safe even after previous chemotherapy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am over 60 and a teacher in California. I have some concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. I was treated with Taxotere, Cytoxan and Herceptin back in 2006-07 for breast cancer. Is there anything about COVID or any of the potential vaccines that could impact me differently because of my health history, even after so much time has passed?

-- R.I.T.

A: I see many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, we have no long-term data to guide us, so individual patients and physicians often need to do a personal risk assessment. That requires a thorough knowledge of a person's medical conditions. Your own doctor needs to go over your specific situation.

Even though the body's immune system mostly recovers after cancer chemotherapy, there are often "holes" in the immune system, making a person more susceptible to certain infections. It is not possible to predict what infections these may be in any given person. Consequently, making sure you are up-to-date with all recommended vaccines is particularly important. You should also call your physician if you experience an infection. You are a bit more likely to have a more severe course.