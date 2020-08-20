Dear Dr. Roach: Cracking joints may be normal, probably does little damage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old woman. I would consider myself in good shape. I do aerobic exercise three to four times a week with weight training. I am 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh 119 pounds. I eat a generally healthy diet. I have been noticing that many of my joints crack or crackle (ankles, hips, knees, shoulders, sometimes spine) when I exercise or just with normal activity. Is this normal with aging, or is there something I can do to stop it? Am I doing any joint damage?
A: Cracking joints may be normal, and it's thought to come from one of two mechanisms. The first is that a tendon can snap over a bony protuberance; the second is that nitrogen bubbles can form under the pressure of moving a joint. Crunching in the joint can be related to debris in the synovial fluid, often seen in arthritis or with damage to the cartilage, such as a torn meniscus in the knee.
One person (thank you, Dr. Donald Unger) did an experiment on himself by cracking the knuckles in only one hand daily for 60 years and found no arthritis in either hand.
An experienced doctor usually can tell the difference between normal and abnormal joints and their noises. An X-ray is occasionally needed.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I give myself allergy shots with minimal reactions. My generic EpiPen expired in October 2019. When should I replace it? I wanted to buy a 1 milliliter ampule of epinephrine to draw up and inject in the event of need. Why did my pharmacy refuse to cooperate?.
A: Drug manufacturers are required to put an expiration date on their drugs, but more than 90% of drugs sold are still effective 15 years after their expiration dates. Epinephrine in particular is a very stable compound and will almost certainly be good. However, in the case of an allergic reaction, epinephrine is literally life-saving, and you'd like to be as sure as possible it's going to work. In general, I recommend replacing drugs within a year of expiration.
Pharmacies may dispense epinephrine only as prescribed by a physician. Your physician must agree to write you a prescription for an ampule. Epinephrine is a dangerous drug if used improperly.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 71-year-old female who is basically in good health. I am active and still working. I usually walk 3 miles per day, five days per week, and try to stay limber by doing strength training and stretching to enhance my health. I eat healthy with low salt and hardly any caffeine. I tend to have high reactions to drugs.
How do you know when you really need blood pressure medicine? I have received conflicting advice. For example, I have been told that blood pressure is a cycle in that it is lowest when sleeping, rises in the morning and continues to rise during the day and then starts to go down at night; however, I've been told it should be kept to 120/80. I also read that as you get older it is natural and OK for the systolic to be 135. After walking and breakfast, many times I have pressure ranging from 104/65 to 134/72. I noticed that occasionally the systolic may hit 140 but rarely, and that is usually in the afternoon or at a doctor's office.
A: Variations in blood pressure send many people to see their medical doctor, and we know a great deal about its complications and treatment. It is somewhat surprising, then, that there remains uncertainty about deciding who needs treatment. Nonetheless, there is increasing certainty with the publication of new studies.
More information about a person's blood pressure is better: A single reading a few times a year at a doctor's office is not the optimal amount of data.
Blood pressure does go up and down normally, and so it is the average blood pressure that you want to know. As you correctly said, blood pressure at night tends to be lower than during the day, so there are standards for average daytime (130/80) and nighttime (110/65).
A 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor has become the definitive method of measuring blood pressure, and is a better predictor of the types of events we are trying to prevent (heart attack, stroke) than office blood pressures. Unfortunately, it is harder than it ought to be to get a 24-hour monitor paid for by insurance.
In absence of a 24-hour blood pressure monitor, getting many readings throughout the day is likely to be a better guide to when treatment is necessary than just the doctor's office.
Dear Dr. Roach: I read a news report that vasectomy increases risk of prostate cancer. Should men avoid this procedure due to concern for prostate cancer?
A: Several studies have looked at this possibility, and the results are conflicting. A 2014 study of about 50,000 U.S. men showed an increase of about 15% in the risk of fatal prostate cancer, but a 2016 study of 360,000 U.S. men showed no increase in risk. In June 2019, a study of over 2 million Danish men showed a 15% increase in overall prostate cancer risk. To put the risk in perspective, about 500 men would need to have a vasectomy for one additional man to get prostate cancer, in the Danish study. It is not clear that the vasectomy caused the prostate cancer.
It is possible that there is something about men who choose vasectomy that puts them at higher risk to begin with; however, the authors were unable to find a known risk factor to support that possibility.
Even if vasectomy does lead to an increased risk of prostate cancer, it still has similar or lower overall risk than other forms of birth control, and is a good choice for a man who is absolutely sure he does not want to father any more children, as a vasectomy should be considered permanent. Attempting reversal is possible, but there is no guarantee of success.
