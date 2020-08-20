Dear Dr. Roach: Cracking joints may be normal, probably does little damage

A: Drug manufacturers are required to put an expiration date on their drugs, but more than 90% of drugs sold are still effective 15 years after their expiration dates. Epinephrine in particular is a very stable compound and will almost certainly be good. However, in the case of an allergic reaction, epinephrine is literally life-saving, and you'd like to be as sure as possible it's going to work. In general, I recommend replacing drugs within a year of expiration.

Pharmacies may dispense epinephrine only as prescribed by a physician. Your physician must agree to write you a prescription for an ampule. Epinephrine is a dangerous drug if used improperly.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 71-year-old female who is basically in good health. I am active and still working. I usually walk 3 miles per day, five days per week, and try to stay limber by doing strength training and stretching to enhance my health. I eat healthy with low salt and hardly any caffeine. I tend to have high reactions to drugs.