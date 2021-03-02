Dear Dr. Roach: Crohn's disease caused narrowing of colon but no symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH : I am a 77-year-old man in good health. I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease about 15 years ago, but had no symptoms. Recently I had a colonoscopy after blood was found in my stool. A biopsy confirmed Crohn's disease, and a follow-up CT scan showed a stricture in the terminal ileum. My doctor prescribed Humira, but I am concerned about the possible side effects. With no symptoms, I wonder whether I really need it.

A: Management of Crohn's disease is complicated, and there is no substitute for experienced clinical judgment, so I asked my colleague Dr. Sunanda Kane at the Mayo Clinic. She advised me that many people who say they have no symptoms "subconsciously changed their diet or other habits based on early satiety, bloating or a sense of fullness."

Dr. Kane noted also that strictures can be due to inflammation or fibrosis. If the stricture they found was inflammatory, she says: "Humira is a good therapy and the risk is worth the benefits. If this is a fibrostenotic stricture then we recommend a low residue diet and monitoring for complications like anemia or vitamin deficiencies. A dedicated CT enterography can discern between an inflammatory and fibrostenotic stricture. Some people have an element of both, and Humira is good for the inflammation portion. In this era of COVID we try to stay away from steroids and absolutely want to treat active inflammation, as this appears to be a risk factor for contracting COVID and more complicated infection."