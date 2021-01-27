Dear Dr. Roach: Crunching sounds during joint movement are not unusual

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female in good health, but after years at a desk I have upper back and shoulder flexibility issues. About 20 years ago I had frozen shoulder syndrome that resolved through physiotherapy and exercise. I now want to keep my upper shoulder flexibility and maybe enhance it.

I have been doing some exercises to increase the movement of my shoulder. This creates a lot of crunching sounds in my shoulder joint as I rotate the joint. There is no pain. Am I doing damage to the joint, or loosening it up and getting rid of calcification? Should I keep crunching or stop?

-- D.

A: It's not unusual to hear a crunching or popping sound or sensation in the joints. There are many different causes, both in the soft tissues of the joint as well as the bones, and not all of them are concerning. In people with osteoarthritis, an examiner can feel the crunching (called "crepitus") associated with the bone spurs (called "osteophytes") of that condition, and often be moderately sure of the diagnosis by feel alone.