Dear Dr. Roach: Cystic fibrosis gene has possibility of being passed on

Dear Dr. Roach: My 53-year-old son carries the cystic fibrosis gene. Will his sons and his nephews carry the gene?

A: Cystic fibrosis is caused by genetic abnormalities in the CFTR gene on chromosome 7. There are many different mutations that can cause varying degree of severity, and some abnormal genes do not cause disease at all. However, the classic cause is a mutation called F508del, and when people have two copies of this gene, they will have the usual form of cystic fibrosis.

People with only one copy of an abnormal gene are carriers -- both copies need to be abnormal to have clinically apparent cystic fibrosis. I'm going to assume your son has one copy of the F508del and one normal gene. A full genetic analysis would be needed to prove that.

According to classical genetics, half of your son's offspring, both sons and daughters, will carry the abnormal gene and the other half will carry the normal gene. If one of his children has a child with another carrier, that child will have a 1 in 4 chance of having cystic fibrosis, a 1 in 4 chance of having two normal copies of the gene, and a 1 in 2 chance of being a carrier.

Dear Dr. Roach: Is an elliptical glider safe for a person with arthritic knees?