Dear Dr. Roach: Data on diet's effect on Parkinson's still preliminary

Dear Dr. Roach: An acquaintance has recently (within the past two years) been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She is now using a "cell membrane stabilizing" diet. Is this likely to help her? Is there any evidence that it works?
A: Although I wasn't able to find anything about a specific diet with that name, I reviewed the literature on the effects of diet on Parkinson's disease, and the data are still preliminary. For most of the recommendations I have, there are conflicting reports.
Of the dietary factors with the best data, I found that fruits and vegetables are likely to be helpful and to protect against damage to the part of the brain affected by PD. Omega-3 fatty acids were found to be helpful in animal models of PD. Products high in soy protein and caffeine (especially from tea) may have some benefit. Again, these data are not strong, so I am not recommending a dramatic change in the diet solely to protect against PD. However, fruits and vegetables are certainly of benefit for multiple systems, and I am comfortable recommending a diet high in those.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 81-year-old woman, and in late August, I will be a teacher's aide with first- and second-graders, some of whom may not be vaccinated. The MMR vaccine was not available when I was a child, and I don't remember having those diseases. Is there a test to check on my immunity? Should I get the MMR, or am I needlessly worrying?
A: More than 99% of people born before 1957 had measles, mumps and rubella, and neither booster vaccines nor blood tests to prove immunity are recommended, as immunity after these illnesses is considered lifelong.
The danger of having unvaccinated children in school is that they may get one of these diseases. I strongly support proof of vaccination for children in school from the standpoint of public health, with the only exception being medical necessity.
