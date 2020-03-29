Dear Dr. Roach: Data on diet's effect on Parkinson's still preliminary

Dear Dr. Roach: An acquaintance has recently (within the past two years) been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She is now using a "cell membrane stabilizing" diet. Is this likely to help her? Is there any evidence that it works?

A: Although I wasn't able to find anything about a specific diet with that name, I reviewed the literature on the effects of diet on Parkinson's disease, and the data are still preliminary. For most of the recommendations I have, there are conflicting reports.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the dietary factors with the best data, I found that fruits and vegetables are likely to be helpful and to protect against damage to the part of the brain affected by PD. Omega-3 fatty acids were found to be helpful in animal models of PD. Products high in soy protein and caffeine (especially from tea) may have some benefit. Again, these data are not strong, so I am not recommending a dramatic change in the diet solely to protect against PD. However, fruits and vegetables are certainly of benefit for multiple systems, and I am comfortable recommending a diet high in those.