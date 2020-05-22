Dear Dr. Roach: Dealing with muscle pains, blockages while taking statin drugs

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm an 85-year-old woman. I've been on simvastatin for 15 years due to coronary artery disease, after I had a stent placed in 2005. Two months ago, I developed a strong muscle pain in both legs. My doctor stopped the simvastatin and said to wait two weeks then start Crestor. The pain decreased when I stopped, but began to return after five doses of the Crestor. My doctor then stopped the Crestor and said to start Zetia. I am reluctant to start that as well. Exercise seems to make the pain worse. Should I try CoQ10?
A: Plenty of people get muscle aches when taking statin drugs, like simvastatin and rosuvastatin (Crestor). Most cases begin within six months of starting therapy. Although it's not impossible that the simvastatin caused the muscle pain, it is substantially less likely than if it had started within a few weeks or months of starting. A blood test for muscle breakdown (the CPK level) should be done to evaluate for a rare but very serious adverse reaction of rhabdomyolysis.
Before you pin the blame on your statin drug, low thyroid levels and vitamin D deficiency are risk factors for developing muscle aches, even without statins, but particularly in combination. I'd recommend checking for those.
Pain in the legs that gets worse with exercise in a person with known blockages in the heart makes me wonder very much about blockages in the blood vessels of the legs. These blockages can cause claudication, which is a muscle pain brought on by exercise and relieved with rest. A simple ultrasound test can evaluate this possibility.
If no other cause can be found, changing to a different type of statin is a good idea. Most experts would try pravastatin or fluvastatin. These are the least likely to cause muscle aches. Other experts will try Crestor every other day. CoQ10 anecdotally helps some people.
If a person cannot tolerate any statin, ezetimibe (Zetia) is a reasonable choice. It reduces cholesterol absorption. While some people have developed muscle pain with Zetia alone, the reported rates for pain in the extremity were 2.7% on Zetia and 2.5% on a placebo pill, suggesting very little risk.
Dear Dr. Roach: Will donating blood decrease my immunity during the coronavirus pandemic? I am a healthy 58-year-old female.
A: No, the effect on your immune system from donating blood is minuscule. There is still a need for blood donation, and blood donation drives — a big source for blood banks to acquire donors — have been largely canceled. Check with your local blood bank, such as the American Red Cross, about donating.
Dear Dr. Roach: A recent column featured a reader's 75-year-old uncle who experiences burning sensations shortly before and during urination. If a urinary tract infection has, indeed, been ruled out, I would like to suggest an effective one-week test that the uncle could easily self-administer. Simply eliminate caffeine, alcohol and hot spices for one week to see if the burning sensations subside. I learned this from my urologist years ago, and it's amazing how often this simple adjustment to diet works for people.
A: I thank B.P. for writing. I would also add that sometimes drinking more water can relieve the symptoms, as very concentrated urine can cause burning, and people may consciously or unconsciously drink less to avoid the uncomfortable feeling during urinating. These are easy solutions to try before a more thorough workup should be undertaken.
