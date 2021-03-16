Dear Dr. Roach: Decoding the results of an electrocardiogram

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an EKG that showed first-degree heart block and "inferior infarct, age undetermined." What does that mean? What should I do to make sure it doesn't get worse? I will be seeing a cardiologist in a few months to get an exercise stress echo. What is that?

A: The EKG uses the electrical activity in the heart to get important information about the structure and function of the heart. Although it is a very useful test, it isn't perfect.

"First-degree heart block" just means that the electrical impulse in the heart is a little slow. By itself, it is not concerning, but it does suggest that there is a risk of other heart problems, such as second- or third-degree heart block. These sometimes do need treatment (a pacemaker). It's something to keep an eye on, but it's possible to have first-degree heart block for decades without progression.

An "infarct" is a heart attack. The EKG has characteristic findings of heart attack, which can be localized to a particular part of the heart. In your case, that is the bottom part of the heart, which is supplied by the right coronary artery. This type of heart attack is often complicated by first-degree heart block, which may explain why you have that.