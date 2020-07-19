Dear Dr. Roach: Deep South doctor disagrees with statin recommendation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: As a family physician, I must differ with you on your advice to the 71-year-old lady whose doctor wanted to start her on a statin. Using a Mesa score and her desire not to take any medicine, you advised her to decline the statin.

I am able to obtain generic Crestor with the GoodRx app and a pill cutter for 13 cents a day. I am 68 and have no muscle ache or other side effects. My cholesterol/HDL ratio dropped from 4.5 to 2.7, and I feel I am decreasing my chances of premature heart attack and stroke.

Living in the Deep South, I tried mostly in vain to get my patients to make long-term diet and exercise changes. With the arrival of affordable statins, I was able to make massive improvements in my patients' lipid profiles. I am all for good diet and exercise, which I try to do, but I am a realist.

By disagreeing with the advice of her doctor, you may be giving ammunition to the patient to avoid taking inexpensive and easy to take medicine that could greatly improve her cardiovascular risk.

-- D.S.B.