Dear Dr. Roach: Deep South doctor disagrees with statin recommendation

DEAR DR. ROACH: As a family physician, I must differ with you on your advice to the 71-year-old lady whose doctor wanted to start her on a statin. Using a Mesa score and her desire not to take any medicine, you advised her to decline the statin.
I am able to obtain generic Crestor with the GoodRx app and a pill cutter for 13 cents a day. I am 68 and have no muscle ache or other side effects. My cholesterol/HDL ratio dropped from 4.5 to 2.7, and I feel I am decreasing my chances of premature heart attack and stroke.
Living in the Deep South, I tried mostly in vain to get my patients to make long-term diet and exercise changes. With the arrival of affordable statins, I was able to make massive improvements in my patients' lipid profiles. I am all for good diet and exercise, which I try to do, but I am a realist.
By disagreeing with the advice of her doctor, you may be giving ammunition to the patient to avoid taking inexpensive and easy to take medicine that could greatly improve her cardiovascular risk.
-- D.S.B.
A: Several people, including other physicians, also have disagreed with my advice in this column. I'd start by saying there are legitimate reasons to disagree, and there is not a single right answer that will be appropriate in all situations.
My job is to provide objective information that readers can use to help with their own medical issues and to improve the communication with their doctors, so I do not lightly make a recommendation that conflicts with their doctor's advice.
I feel statins are generally underused. Many people who would benefit from taking them are not. A few are taking them when they have very little benefit, and statins do have the potential for side effects, so should be used only by those most likely to get a net benefit.
