Dear Dr. Roach: Defining the difference between statin drugs and beta blockers

DEAR DR. ROACH: You often discuss statin drugs and beta blockers. Could you define these?

A: Statin drugs are commonly used to reduce cholesterol, but the real goal for using them is to reduce the risk of developing a heart attack or stroke. The generic names of statin drugs all end in "-statin" (such as atorvastatin or rosuvastatin). They block an enzyme in cholesterol synthesis called HMG-CoA reductase, and with this enzyme blocked, the body is less able to make its own cholesterol.

Statin drugs have other effects in cellular metabolism that may independently reduce the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries. They are more effective than other cholesterol drugs at reducing heart disease risk, even though other drugs can reduce the cholesterol levels.

Statin drugs are appropriate for people with a high risk of developing heart disease. People with existing heart disease, most people with diabetes and people with multiple risk factors -- including high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and use of tobacco -- benefit most from statin drugs. Statin drugs have important side effects, especially on the muscles, so they should never be used lightly or without due consideration of the alternatives.