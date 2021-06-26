Dear Dr. Roach: Dermatologist is the best specialist for keloid scars

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfort. I have seen two general surgeons and an internal medicine doctor, but they claim to know nothing about this and have offered no referral to another doctor, nor any treatment at all. No one is even following up on it. I have read it can be fatal. Who can I see?

-- A.G.L.

A: Thick scar tissue growing progressively following surgery sounds very much like a keloid. Some people are prone to developing these exuberant scars, which are raised, sometimes red, and continue to grow over time. They can be uncomfortable or even painful and can grow so large and thick that it may be difficult to move the affected parts of the body. However, keloids are not fatal.

It is surprising to me that your physicians are unable to diagnose this, since keloids are usually easily recognizable. Treatment of large, thick keloids can be challenging, but there are experts who specialize in keloids, and many possible ways to treat them. These include injecting a steroid into the scar and laser or surgical treatments. A dermatologist is likely to be able to diagnose and treat keloids, and some dermatologists make keloids their subspecialty.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a hemorrhoid problem. I love to eat vegetables and fruits, but sometimes when I'm traveling, the destinations don't have too many choices of those. Is there anything I can safely eat or bring to help with my problem?

-- I.F.

A: I recommend a fiber supplement and plenty of water as protection against constipation and its attendant straining and worsening of hemorrhoidal problems. A stool softener such as docusate would be reasonable as well, but fruits and vegetables are certainly your best long-term choice due to the many other benefits.

