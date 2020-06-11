Dear Dr. Roach: Difference in treatment of diverticulosis confuses patient

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife is 65, and I am 62. We have the same gastroenterologist. Several years ago, my wife was diagnosed with diverticulosis. The doctor told her to refrain from eating hard-to-digest foods such as nuts, corn and seeds. A year ago, the doctor told me that I have diverticulosis. He informed me that the recommendation to stay away nuts and seeds is no longer needed. The doctor did not explain why his recommendation had changed.
A: Diverticulosis is the presence of small pouches in the colon. These can become inflamed, causing pain and fever, a condition called diverticulitis. Nuts and seeds were once thought to precipitate diverticulitis by becoming lodged in the pouches.
There was never good evidence to support the recommendation against eating seeds and nuts, and the recommendation has changed because nuts and seeds are generally a healthy addition to diet, and because there is some evidence that eating these may actually reduce the risk of developing diverticulitis.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am writing because my mother is convinced that eggs are unhealthy. I've read that eggs are the most complete food on earth, except for bee pollen. What risk is there to eating an egg or two per day?
A: There is no such thing as a complete food. The science is clear that a diverse diet is best, since no single food contains all the nutrients for ideal health. Both eggs and bee pollen have a wide variety of amino acids, fats and vitamins, but are still incomplete.
The health benefits and harms of eggs continue to be debated. Eggs contain saturated fat and cholesterol, and although most data suggest that excess amounts of these increase heart disease risk, the net health effect of eggs remains uncertain, with some studies showing modest harm from more than seven eggs per week while others show none (but no net benefit, either). Given the uncertainty, I recommend no more than seven eggs per week for the lowest heart disease risk, but a few more is unlikely to have a major harmful effect.
