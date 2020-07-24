Dear Dr. Roach: Discuss with doctor any issues with blood pressure, twitches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy 70-year-old woman. I have been treated for high blood pressure with losartan and amlodipine. About a year ago, I noticed my blood pressure creeping up and a twitching in my thumbs. A little while later, I was reading that amlodipine could cause muscle spasms. I had been taking it for years with no problems.

I talked with my doctor, who switched me to nifedipine. Now I have spasms all over -- thighs, chest and arms throughout the day. They don't hurt; they are just annoying. My blood pressure is down, but do I have anything to worry about?

-- S.D.T.

A: Muscle twitching or spasms can be caused by many different conditions, but many healthy people will have this concern from time to time. 70% of people will have episodes where certain muscles twitch. Small muscles, like the muscles attached to your thumb and facial muscles and especially the eyelid, seem to be common areas where fasciculation occurs. The medical term is "fasciculation" and when it is not accompanied by other neurological issues, it rarely turns out to be a cause for concern on its own.