Dear Dr. Roach: Doctor and endocrinologist disagree on metformin dose

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and prescribed 1,500 mg of metformin. My A1C is now 6.0, although even when it was 5.8, my endocrinologist kept the same dosage. My primary care physician suggested I cut the dosage down to 1,000 mg, but my endocrinologist told me that taking 1,000 mg rather than the 1,500 mg is like "taking nothing." I've read there are advantages of taking metformin, so for now I'm staying the course.

-- C.D.

A: Nearly all medicines have a dose response, meaning that more of a medicine generally means more effectiveness. However, they have toxicities as well, and again, the higher the dose, the greater the risk of toxicity. A prescriber's job is to find the dose with the optimum effectiveness at an acceptable toxicity.

With metformin, the usual dosing is 1,000 mg up to 2,550 mg per day. My experience is that 1,000-1,500 mg is nearly as effective as 2,000 or more. Many people will have stomach upset or diarrhea at high dosages. Using a slow-release formulation greatly reduces this effect.