Dear Dr. Roach: Doctor changed diabetes meds to avoid too-low blood sugar

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about medications. I'm a soon to be 77 female. I have had Type 2 diabetes since about age 53. I am still on medication -- metformin, glipizide and Actos. I previously was on glyburide and was doing well with an A1C around 7.1% or 7.2%. Then my doctor suddenly said glyburide was a dangerous drug and I must stop taking it. She substituted glipizide. This drug does not seem to work, as my A1C is now in the 7.8% range. Both of those drugs are in the same class and have the same warnings of heart failure, etc. I can't get my doctor to relent and give me back the glyburide. She instead wants me to take an injectable, Victoza, and I'm not interested. What do you think?