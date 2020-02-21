Dear Dr. Roach: Doctors receiving payment from third parties unethical

Dear Dr. Roach: How much do doctors get for prescribing certain brand name drugs?
-- D.B.
A: It is a serious breach of professional ethics and of federal law to receive any kind of payment to "induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the federal health care programs (e.g., drugs, supplies or health care services) for Medicare or Medicaid patients. Remuneration includes anything of value and can take many forms besides cash, such as free rent, expensive hotel stays and meals, and excessive compensation for medical directorships or consultancies" (quotes are from the office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services).
Physicians may still receive money from drug companies and medical device manufacturers, and not be illegal or fraudulent, so long as the payments are not to reward or induce illegal or unethical behavior. However, these payments are part of the public record and can be searched at openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/search/.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have some orthopedic shoes that are worn out. When I walk in them, I can walk only two blocks before my calves get sore. I had a CT scan of my lower legs. It showed some narrowing of the blood vessels to my legs. Is it the orthopedic shoes or the narrowed blood vessels that are making my calves sore?
A: If the orthopedic shoes are the only ones that cause the calf soreness, it's a good bet that the shoes are causing the soreness. As an aside, don't wear worn-out shoes. Spend the money on new shoes when the old ones wear out.
However, soreness or fatigue in the backs of the calves after a specific amount of walking is a textbook symptom of inadequate blood supply to the legs. This is usually caused by cholesterol plaques in the major arteries of the legs, and the symptom is called claudication. It very frequently goes undiagnosed, and it's important to diagnose it, not only to help the symptoms, but to prevent critical loss of blood flow to the legs.