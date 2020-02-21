Dear Dr. Roach: Doctors receiving payment from third parties unethical

Dear Dr. Roach: How much do doctors get for prescribing certain brand name drugs?

-- D.B.

A: It is a serious breach of professional ethics and of federal law to receive any kind of payment to "induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the federal health care programs (e.g., drugs, supplies or health care services) for Medicare or Medicaid patients. Remuneration includes anything of value and can take many forms besides cash, such as free rent, expensive hotel stays and meals, and excessive compensation for medical directorships or consultancies" (quotes are from the office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Physicians may still receive money from drug companies and medical device manufacturers, and not be illegal or fraudulent, so long as the payments are not to reward or induce illegal or unethical behavior. However, these payments are part of the public record and can be searched at openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/search/.