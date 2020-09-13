Dear Dr. Roach: Does HRT affect the duration of hot flashes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: If women are prescribed a hormone replacement for hot flashes, do the hot flashes return once the medicine is discontinued. If you take hormone replacement therapy, are you just delaying the symptoms for a while and will have to deal with hot flashes either way?
-- C.H.
A: Hot flashes are a common symptom when women go into menopause -- 60% to 80% of women will experience them. About half of women will stop having hot flashes after about five years. The remainder will have a longer duration. A third of women will still experience them after 10 years, and in about 10%, they continue for 20 or more years after menopause.
The most effective treatment is hormone replacement therapy -- specifically, estrogen. But estrogen should not be given without a progestin in women who have a uterus, i.e., those who have not had a hysterectomy. HRT neither shortens nor lengthens the duration of symptoms. If a woman was destined to have hot flashes for seven years, and takes HRT for five years with relief, she will still have two more years of hot flashes.
Although women are generally not treated with HRT for longer than five years, some choose to continue treatment longer, even knowing that HRT increases risk of blood clotting and may increase risk of breast cancer and heart disease. The degree of risk is debated and likely depends on many factors.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you think we will get sick from 5G towers? I have read that we will, but also that we won't.
-- T.K.
A: Many studies have been done to look at health risks of radiation from cellphones and towers. After much research, there have been no health risks confirmed.
The main difference between 5G and previous cellphone radiation is the higher frequency of the electromagnetic radiation. Higher frequency may sound scary, but there is less penetration into the body than a lower frequency. This type of energy is non-ionizing and simply doesn't have the energy to damage DNA.
