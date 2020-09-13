Dear Dr. Roach: Does HRT affect the duration of hot flashes?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: If women are prescribed a hormone replacement for hot flashes, do the hot flashes return once the medicine is discontinued. If you take hormone replacement therapy, are you just delaying the symptoms for a while and will have to deal with hot flashes either way?

-- C.H.

A: Hot flashes are a common symptom when women go into menopause -- 60% to 80% of women will experience them. About half of women will stop having hot flashes after about five years. The remainder will have a longer duration. A third of women will still experience them after 10 years, and in about 10%, they continue for 20 or more years after menopause.

The most effective treatment is hormone replacement therapy -- specifically, estrogen. But estrogen should not be given without a progestin in women who have a uterus, i.e., those who have not had a hysterectomy. HRT neither shortens nor lengthens the duration of symptoms. If a woman was destined to have hot flashes for seven years, and takes HRT for five years with relief, she will still have two more years of hot flashes.