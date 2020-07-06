Dear Dr. Roach: Does osteoporosis medicine perform differently for men?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 65 and get very little exercise due to a below-the-knee amputation I had 27 years ago. Although I have a prosthesis, I experience open sores. I have been diagnosed with severe arthritis and severe osteoporosis. My doctor has me taking alendronate, calcium and vitamin B. A recent column of yours and the info in the box of alendronate refer primarily to how it works in women. What about men?

-- G.K.

A: Although women get osteoporosis earlier than men do, older men, particularly older white and Asian men, are also prone to developing osteoporosis. Eight million men in the U.S. have low bone mass or osteoporosis, and they are less likely to be either diagnosed or treated than women are.

The first step in treatment is related to lifestyle: diet, exercise, reduction of alcohol if indicated (to no more than moderate) and tobacco cessation. Unfortunately, because of your leg amputation and sores, exercise is going to be difficult for you, but you should still do what you can. Calcium (1,200 mg daily) and vitamin D (800 IU daily) are recommended, either through diet or supplements.