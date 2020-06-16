Dear Dr. Roach: Does vitamin D have an effect on immunity?

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and I are 74 and in good health. Recently, I started reading about vitamin D and its effect on the immune system. We both had a vitamin D blood test for the first time ever, despite having almost yearly blood tests for the past 40 years. My level was 32 nanograms per milliliter, and hers was 22. She is now taking 50,000 IU of vitamin D weekly on doctor's orders. Her blood level is considered insufficient, and mine is barely over the optimal level, although the "optimal" extends to 100 ng. We have both taken multivitamins for years. How did we get so low, and are our are immune systems compromised? What levels should we be trying to achieve?