Dear Dr. Roach: Don't let preconceived notions about aging limit your potential

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: After reading several of your columns, where readers asked if they are too old for some activity, I wanted to make older adults aware of their untapped reservoir of energy and ability. I notice that most tend to be hesitant to try various activities thinking they are probably too old to attempt it.

I am a retired music teacher; I am not an athlete. I never participated in sports, and I was the "runt of the litter." I started weight training when I turned 50 and have continued to experience the ability to lift even heavier loads for the past 20 years. It makes me believe that I still haven't reached my potential. Also, since I retired, I find that although I do not have the stamina I used to have, I can continue to road bike similar distances as 20 years ago just adding a few minute breaks along the way. When I turned 55, I completed training in taekwondo and earned my black belt. I am convinced that preconceived notions get in the way of our challenging ourselves and realizing our abilities.

-- A.M.