Dear Dr. Roach: Don't let preconceived notions about aging limit your potential

DEAR DR. ROACH: After reading several of your columns, where readers asked if they are too old for some activity, I wanted to make older adults aware of their untapped reservoir of energy and ability. I notice that most tend to be hesitant to try various activities thinking they are probably too old to attempt it.
I am a retired music teacher; I am not an athlete. I never participated in sports, and I was the "runt of the litter." I started weight training when I turned 50 and have continued to experience the ability to lift even heavier loads for the past 20 years. It makes me believe that I still haven't reached my potential. Also, since I retired, I find that although I do not have the stamina I used to have, I can continue to road bike similar distances as 20 years ago just adding a few minute breaks along the way. When I turned 55, I completed training in taekwondo and earned my black belt. I am convinced that preconceived notions get in the way of our challenging ourselves and realizing our abilities.
-- A.M.
A: I thank A.M. for writing. I often write about the importance of exercise, especially at older ages. I think this letter expresses how much good exercise can do, but I would just add that the sense of confidence and well-being that comes from being more physically fit is very powerful.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a small-boned 80-year-old woman who was just advised to begin osteoporosis treatments. At age 80, will the medication actually slow down my bone loss, or am I too old to see any better results from next year's bone density test? I'm very active, ride an exercise bike 3 miles and walk a treadmill 1 mile at least five days a week. I also take four daily tablets of Citracal+D3 tablets.
-- S.M.
A: You are not too old to benefit from treatment of osteoporosis. Plus, the exercise you do will certainly continue to help your bones and the rest of you.
Bone density changes slowly. It may take two years to be sure of the benefits, but that doesn't mean you aren't getting benefits as soon as you start the medicine.
