Dear Dr. Roach: Drained hydrocele is refilling itself

Dear Dr. Roach: Three weeks ago, I had to have removal of fluid that had collected around my testicles. Nearly half a liter was removed. Five days later, fluid started to build up again, and now it has filled back up. I have been checked for cancer and infection, and have neither. What is happening? What can be done now?
— R.H.
A: It sounds like you have a large hydrocele, a collection of fluid around the testicle, surrounding the testis and spermatic cord. Normally these are small, but in some men they can become very large, holding up to several liters, but I have never seen one that's even as large as you are describing.
These are treated by urologists. I am not sure what your urologist did to drain the fluid. A simple drainage procedure is often complicated by recurrence of the fluid, and perhaps that is what happened. The standard surgical approach is to surgically remove the entire sac of the hydrocele.
You need to get back to your urologist to ensure the correct diagnosis and possibly schedule definitive surgery.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a 75-year-old male who can't remember whether or not he's had chickenpox as a child. This is somewhat important, as I'm considering getting the shingles shot to prevent that horrible illness. Which would be a prudent approach: go ahead and get the shingles shot or wait in suspense?
A: Although some of my colleagues do check blood antibody titers to find out for sure, I follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are to give the shingles vaccine whether the person recalls having chickenpox or not. Over 99% of people over the age of 40 have had chickenpox, even if they don't remember having the disease.
Two doses of the newer Shingrix vaccine are more than 90% effective at preventing shingles and its truly horrible complication, post-herpetic neuralgia, a persistent pain that can last for months, years or even a lifetime. The side effects of Shingrix are somewhat more common than for other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine. Most common are sore arm, fever and feeling unwell for a day or so.