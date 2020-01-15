Dear Dr. Roach: Drained hydrocele is refilling itself

Dear Dr. Roach: Three weeks ago, I had to have removal of fluid that had collected around my testicles. Nearly half a liter was removed. Five days later, fluid started to build up again, and now it has filled back up. I have been checked for cancer and infection, and have neither. What is happening? What can be done now?

— R.H.

A: It sounds like you have a large hydrocele, a collection of fluid around the testicle, surrounding the testis and spermatic cord. Normally these are small, but in some men they can become very large, holding up to several liters, but I have never seen one that's even as large as you are describing.

These are treated by urologists. I am not sure what your urologist did to drain the fluid. A simple drainage procedure is often complicated by recurrence of the fluid, and perhaps that is what happened. The standard surgical approach is to surgically remove the entire sac of the hydrocele.

You need to get back to your urologist to ensure the correct diagnosis and possibly schedule definitive surgery.