Dear Dr. Roach: Dry skin is a vexing issue for 72-year-old

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 72-year-old woman, and I have had a dryness problem for two years. My face, nose, arms and legs are extremely dry. My doctor doesn't know what is causing it or what to do about it. I have never seen an article of yours on "dryness." I have bladder prolapse also. Could my bladder be causing the dryness?

– H.T.D.

A: Drying of skin and other tissues is universal as we age. The skin is the most obvious place to see and feel the dryness, but many tissues in the body lose water. For example, one of the reasons older people get shorter is that the intervertebral disks become dry and lose height. Dry mouth is another frequent concern among older people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bladder prolapse is probably neither caused by nor an effect of skin dryness. Bladder prolapse happens due to weakening of the supporting ligaments, with risk factors besides aging including multiple childbirths and being overweight. While loss of estrogen after menopause can cause dryness of the vagina and urethral lining, estrogen loss does not seem to have a significant impact on the bladder prolapse.