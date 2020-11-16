Dear Dr. Roach: Dust, wind and sun exposure may be cause of eye lesion

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am under the care of an ophthalmologist, and on a routine exam I was told that I have pinguecula of the eyes. What does this mean? I was given artificial tears and am to follow up regularly. The eye doctor is going to reevaluate in three months. I am very worried.

-- V.P.

A: A pinguecula is a benign lesion made of fat and protein. It's located in the conjunctiva of the eye, at the limbus -- the point where the sclera (the white of the eye) meets the cornea (the clear part that is on top of the iris and lens). A pinguecula never goes over onto the cornea, which distinguishes it from another common eye lesion, a pterygium. We think they are caused by years of irritation from dust, wind and sun exposure. You need not be worried, because a pinguecula doesn't affect vision and usually doesn't need treatment beyond lubricating eyedrops.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Several years ago, a friend gave me a recipe to lower blood sugar. He said his mother used it, and it helped her. I want to know if it is for real or an old folk remedy that was passed through the generations.