Dear Dr. Roach: DVT in the lower leg caused swelling that won't quit

Once a vein has been damaged by a clot, it is always at higher-than-average risk for another clot, no matter what the follow-up testing reveals. More importantly, you didn't identify the reason for the clot. Sometimes there is a clear reason, such as prolonged immobilization in an airplane, surgery or from cancer, but many times no cause is known. If there is no reversible cause for the clot, it makes the risk of a future clot even higher. I don't think the cortisone injections were related to the clot. Together, these mean that any worsening of symptoms or new symptoms on the other leg need to be taken very seriously and promptly re-evaluated.