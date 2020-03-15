Dear Dr. Roach: DVT in the lower leg caused swelling that won't quit

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 68-year-old male and have been very athletic my entire life. I never took any meds. I developed arthritis in both knees and had one set of cortisone injections. About a month later, I was diagnosed with a blood clot behind my right knee, along with cellulitis in my right lower leg. My doctor prescribed the blood thinner Eliquis for six months. Follow-up testing revealed that I am not subject to future blood clots. My problem is that I have retained about 80% of the swelling in my right lower leg and ankle. My doctor says this may never recede. Should I be concerned?
-- M.R.
A: Blood clots in the leg, also called deep venous thromboses, always cause damage to blood vessels. The veins never work perfectly again. The body has ways of minimizing the problem. For instance, the blood clots inside the veins "organize," allowing some blood to flow through. The blood also finds new pathways, called collaterals, that provide the blood returning to the heart from the foot and lower leg with as easy a way as possible. Still, it's never quite as good as before the vein developed the clot. Persistent swelling can be accompanied by skin color and texture changes, a sensation of heaviness and occasionally ulcers.
Cellulitis (infection of the skin) occasionally complicates a DVT; however, it's also possible that the redness is just inflammation from the clot masquerading as infection.
Once a vein has been damaged by a clot, it is always at higher-than-average risk for another clot, no matter what the follow-up testing reveals. More importantly, you didn't identify the reason for the clot. Sometimes there is a clear reason, such as prolonged immobilization in an airplane, surgery or from cancer, but many times no cause is known. If there is no reversible cause for the clot, it makes the risk of a future clot even higher. I don't think the cortisone injections were related to the clot. Together, these mean that any worsening of symptoms or new symptoms on the other leg need to be taken very seriously and promptly re-evaluated.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have chronic back pain and am on Eliquis. I have heard that the NSAID Celebrex can be taken without a bleeding problem because it is a Cox-2 NSAID. Is this true? Does it work for chronic pain?
-- O.C.H.
A: Aspirin and the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, naproxen and many others) work by inhibiting the enzymes cyclooxygenase-1 and cyclooxygenase-2. This reduces inflammation and provides pain relief, but it also inhibits the action of the specialized blood-clotting cells called platelets. Although aspirin has a strong effect, NSAIDs also increase bleeding risk, especially when taken in combination with other agents that decrease blood clotting, such as warfarin or apixaban (Eliquis).
Celecoxib (Celebrex) works by blocking only the enzyme cyclooxygenase-2 (hence, COX-2 inhibitor). This decreases but does not eliminate bleeding risk. People are still at an increased risk of bleeding on Celebrex and the other COX-2 inhibitors, just not to the same degree as with the traditional NSAIDs.
Using Eliquis and Celebrex together increases risk, especially of bleeding from the stomach and intestines. You and your doctor need to decide how bad the back pain is to see if it's worth the risk. I certainly encourage use of other treatments, especially exercise, physical therapy and Tylenol before using an NSAID. Topical medications may also help.
One other medication I seldom see used but which might be reasonable is salsalate: It has minimal if any effects on the platelets yet still provides some anti-inflammatory and pain relief effect.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm an 83-year-old woman in very good health, and I take no medications. My doctor informed me I have an extra heartbeat, but I have no noticeable symptoms. Will my heart wear out sooner?
-- A.P.
A: All of us get extra heartbeats from time to time. They occur when part of the heart generates an electrical impulse faster than the normal pacemaker cells of the heart (in the right atrium), and they can come from the upper or lower chambers of the heart. After a premature beat, there is usually a pause, leading to the sensation of a "skipped" beat.
Unless there are a great many of them (more than 30 an hour in one recent study), or they are causing symptoms, they are of no concern and do not cause problems.
People with very long, protracted bouts of excessively fast heartbeats can get damage to the heart, but a few extra heartbeats are not a concern.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm allergic to all antibiotics. Three months ago, I was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and have been drinking cranberry juice and eating garlic. Though not intense, the UTI remains and doctors have no answers. Can you help?
-- S.C.
A: There are a LOT of antibiotic classes, and I would be sure that you really had tried all the antibiotics out there. For example, Fosfomycin, a rarely used antibiotic, is not chemically similar to any other antibiotic, and might be a good choice for urine infections. It would be unusual to be allergic to it.
If you have already tried and been unable to take that, then it might be time to think outside the box a little bit. One choice is an antiseptic, not antibiotic, for the urinary system. D-mannose and methenamine are examples and are occasionally used to prevent urine infections. The only time I have used them is in people with severe allergy to multiple classes of antibiotics.
Finally, why did you get a urine infection? In men, prostate enlargement is a predisposing factor that can be treated; in women, loss of estrogen can predispose women to UTIs, which can be greatly reduced by topical estrogen in most women.