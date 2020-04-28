Dear Dr. Roach: Ear damage a known risk factor for commonly used antibiotic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife had a laparotomy several months ago, and she lost the hearing in her right ear, possibly from an antibiotic given (intravenous vancomycin). She has had four steroid injections into the right ear, to no avail. She now has to be fitted with a hearing aid. What is the likelihood of her hearing ever coming back, and why did this happen?

A: Vancomycin is a commonly used antibiotic in hospitalized patients, and in some infections, it is the only choice for resistant organisms. Vancomycin has several known side effects.

Damage to the ear is definitely a known risk factor of vancomycin. The ear damage is usually on both sides. Ear damage also is more likely at higher doses and is much more likely in older people. In one review, ear damage did not occur in people younger than 53, but 20% of people over 53 had measurable hearing loss. The cause seems to be damage to the nerve to the ear.

Most often, the damage is permanent. I can't give you any percentages, as the best study I found did not include long-term follow-up.

Dear Dr. Roach: Can you tell me the possible causes of psoriasis? I have read that it is related to chronic inflammation.