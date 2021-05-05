Dear Dr. Roach: Ear-popping jaw pain stems from TMJ

"I instruct patients to sleep on the edge of the pillow, and to make sure that the pillow ends even with their ear. They should have nothing touching (no pressure) on their face past the point of their ear. The facial muscles want to be neutral and relaxed during sleep. If pressure is exerted on the muscles by a pillow, hand or arm, then the muscle will try to get back to a neutral position. Most often this is done by clenching and grinding. Pressure can be exerted on the muscles and joint, and this results in pain. We see a lot of TMJ problems in people who are stomach sleepers, as this results in the jaw being torqued throughout the night from lateral pressure on the face. I also tell patients to be aware of what they are doing with their teeth during the day. The only time teeth should touch is when you eat (and very briefly during certain words). During all other times, lips may be together, but teeth should not touch."