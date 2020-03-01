Dear Dr. Roach: Early intervention key to treating shingles

Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with shingles after a few days of a painful rash. The doctor recommended acyclovir, gabapentin and prednisone. Do these really help?
-- M.F.
A: Shingles is when the chickenpox virus reappears in a specific area of the body, such as in a beltlike distribution on the torso. In fact, the word "shingles" comes from "cingulatum," the Latin word for "belt." But it can appear on any area of the body.
Shingles damages the nerves, and is usually painful, with a degree of pain that can range from mild to excruciating. Some people have intense itching in addition to or instead of pain.
Treatment with an antiviral agent -- acyclovir or one of its newer and more potent cousins, such as valacyclovir (Valtrex) -- is effective at reducing symptoms if started within 72 hours of the onset of rash, preferably immediately. Gabapentin is an agent to reduce nerve pain. It takes time to build up to an effective dose, and some physicians prefer to use shorter-acting pain medication for the pain of shingles itself. The most recent studies on prednisone, a potent anti-inflammatory steroid, have failed to show benefit, and I no longer prescribe it.
The dreaded complication of shingles is postherpetic neuralgia, which can last for weeks, months or even years after the damage to the nerves is caused by shingles. The older a person is, the more likely she is to get it, and the longer it tends to last. I cannot emphasize strongly enough how bad postherpetic neuralgia can be: I have seen healthy older adults become bedbound due to PHN. Early treatment with gabapentin or other pain medications is indicated.
It's much better to prevent shingles than it is to treat it. The new shingles vaccine is highly effective at preventing shingles and more effective at preventing or reducing the severity of PHN. Two doses are recommended for adults 50 and over.
Dear Dr. Roach: Two months ago, I had an upper respiratory infection that lasted for a long time, and now I suffer from fatigue. My sister suffered for a long time with the same symptoms. She took CBD and says she feels better and stronger. I had open heart surgery to replace my mitral valve, and I take metoprolol and warfarin. Is it safe for me to take CBD?
-- A.T.
A: Cannabidiol, a nonpsychoactive component of cannabis (hemp), is marketed for many conditions. The scientific knowledge about its effectiveness and possible toxicities is quite limited. Similarly, the potential drug interactions are not known with certainty. Warfarin (Coumadin) is one of the most common drugs to cause concern, for both drug and food interactions. It is highly bound to proteins, and other drugs that compete with warfarin for protein binding can significantly change drug levels and small changes in drug levels can make the drug either useless or toxic. It also is metabolized by three different enzymes, one of which is commonly sped up or slowed down by other medicines, including CBD. Although I could not find any published cases of harm from people taking both CBD and warfarin, CBD can affect the platelets, which could lead to increased bleeding risk in people taking warfarin. I would recommend against CBD oil in people on warfarin. If you did want to take it, you should have frequent checks of the warfarin effect by an INR test.
I couldn't find any good studies to show CBD is effective for frequent colds or fatigue. One study suggested cannabinoids such as CBD may worsen acute infection but may be beneficial for persistent respiratory infections. Fatigue was among the most common side effects noted with the use of CBD for a type of epilepsy, the only use approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Finally, CBD is not regulated, and its purity is not guaranteed.
Dear Dr. Roach: Sadly, my older brother had a stroke a few years ago after a tumor on his pituitary gland burst and blood went into his brain. He is paralyzed on his entire right side. He is in a care facility, and there are a few more people there who are even more incapacitated than he is. I wonder how these people, who are in their 90s and pretty much totally immobile, are able to live as long as they do without having ANY physical activity. I would think their hearts, lungs, muscles, etc., would just give out due to lack of usage or stimulus.
How is it that they can continue to hang on despite having no exercise for their frail bodies?
-- N.H.
A: The human body requires regular exercise and a healthy and diverse diet to work optimally. However, we can survive for very long periods of time with no exercise and with even a poor diet, as history has shown. Our hearts and lungs are made with immense functional capacity, and are able to withstand loss due to damage or disuse for decades. Muscles will atrophy quickly when not used, although they can come back if reused. Unfortunately, a stroke often can permanently prevent muscle use.
Excellent nursing care is needed for people with paralysis, and if he is doing well with no skin problems, thank the nurses.