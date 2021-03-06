Dear Dr. Roach: Elevated ANA sparks search for associated conditions

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 58-year-old healthy female. I am 6 feet tall, and weigh 130 pounds. My last blood pressure reading was 100/58. I have Raynaud's phenomenon. I exercise every day (walk, bike, snowshoe).

All of my medical laboratory results are within the normal range with the exception of my antinuclear antibody. In 2012, it was at 1:640 titer (speckled pattern). In 2020, it was at 1:1280 titer (speckled pattern). The rheumatologist ordered additional blood tests which showed a strong positive for ANA IgG (95 units) and positive for ANA by HEp-2 titer at 1:160. All other tests were negative.

According to the doctor, the tests determined that I did not have systemic lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or a connective tissue disease. But he could not say why my ANA is elevated, only that I most likely had inflammation somewhere in my body. My research shows that some normal, healthy people just have elevated ANA, and it does not mean anything is wrong. I would like to know your thoughts on this. –

- T.O.