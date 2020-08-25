Dear Dr. Roach: Epic search launched for cause of high hemoglobin level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 51-year-old male in very good health. I have had blood tests taken yearly for the past 15+ years. Nearly every test shows high hemoglobin. My average is 17.4, but has been as high as 18.1 within the past several years. (Anything above 17.5 is considered high.)

My primary care physician was never concerned. My new doctor is very concerned. I have was sent to a hematologist and had multiple tests.

Is there any reason to keep searching for a cause when it seems I've exhausted the list? The primary concern is that I am at an increased risk of blood clotting that could cause a stroke or heart attack, so my doctor suggested I take baby aspirin. Should I have my blood's clotting ability tested? Can I continue to donate blood?

-- L.B.

A: The first step in deciding what to do after an unexpected test result is to decide whether it is really abnormal. The range of "normal" values provided by the laboratory represent where 95% of people without apparent illness would be. That means 5% of healthy people will have a lab result that is outside the published range. If you do 20 lab tests, which isn't uncommon, 36% of people will have at least one abnormal result.