Dear Dr. Roach: Epic search launched for cause of high hemoglobin level

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 51-year-old male in very good health. I have had blood tests taken yearly for the past 15+ years. Nearly every test shows high hemoglobin. My average is 17.4, but has been as high as 18.1 within the past several years. (Anything above 17.5 is considered high.)
My primary care physician was never concerned. My new doctor is very concerned. I have was sent to a hematologist and had multiple tests.
Is there any reason to keep searching for a cause when it seems I've exhausted the list? The primary concern is that I am at an increased risk of blood clotting that could cause a stroke or heart attack, so my doctor suggested I take baby aspirin. Should I have my blood's clotting ability tested? Can I continue to donate blood?
-- L.B.
A: The first step in deciding what to do after an unexpected test result is to decide whether it is really abnormal. The range of "normal" values provided by the laboratory represent where 95% of people without apparent illness would be. That means 5% of healthy people will have a lab result that is outside the published range. If you do 20 lab tests, which isn't uncommon, 36% of people will have at least one abnormal result.
Low hemoglobin levels, anemias, are very common, but high hemoglobin levels are much less so. It seems your former primary care physician determined that your hemoglobin result was normal for you, but your new doctor wasn't so sure. An evaluation for the most common causes of high hemoglobin is reasonable, as some of them are quite serious. Polycythemia vera is a blood cancer, but the genetic tests you had make polycythemia vera unlikely.
Abnormal blood clotting is a critical issue in polycythemia vera, which is partly why it is critical to make the correct diagnosis. Deciding whether to go further in your evaluation -- getting the EPO level, and if it's low, then getting the definitive bone marrow biopsy -- requires judgment.
Continuing to give blood will help both you and your community, provided you have no medical conditions causing the high hemoglobin level.
