Dear Dr. Roach: Erratic blood pressure may be emotional reaction

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm an active 85-year-old woman. For the past four years, I have been having erratic blood pressure readings. Sometimes my blood pressure is 80/50, other times 200/90 or higher. I am treated with nadolol as needed.
My cardiologist said he cannot help me. The doctors at the hospital have no idea why I have this problem. When my blood pressure is low, I have blurry eyesight and trouble walking. They tell me to eat salt when my blood pressure is low.
-- Anon.
A: Blood pressure that fluctuates that greatly over a short period of time is unusual and has a short list of potential causes.
One, which I am nearly positive your cardiologist has looked for, is a tumor that produces the substance epinephrine, also called adrenaline, or similar molecules that raise the blood pressure. This is called a pheochromocytoma (or paraganglioma, if it's outside the adrenal gland) and is quite rare. Blood and urine tests are used to diagnose this condition, or more likely, to exclude it. Rarely, other substances that raise blood pressure can be produced by the body, as in carcinoid syndrome.
Blockages in the arteries to the kidneys can cause blood pressure to go way up and way down. Some drugs can do it. We see it occasionally in a person who has had a stroke. But by far the most common reason is emotional. Occasionally, these emotions are understood and acknowledged by the person suffering through these frightening blood pressure jumps, but often the person is not aware of any emotional distress at the time of the event. Physical symptoms, like the blurry vision and walking difficulty you mention, are universal. Common symptoms include headache, chest pain and dizziness. The blood pressure is normal apart from the symptoms, unless the patient has been put on blood pressure medication.
This condition, paroxysmal hypertension, is much more common than a pheochromocytoma, but many doctors aren't aware of it. A careful and very thorough evaluation is absolutely necessary before making this diagnosis, but with a correct diagnosis, treatment is generally effective.