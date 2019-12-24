Dear Dr. Roach: Erratic blood pressure may be emotional reaction

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm an active 85-year-old woman. For the past four years, I have been having erratic blood pressure readings. Sometimes my blood pressure is 80/50, other times 200/90 or higher. I am treated with nadolol as needed.

My cardiologist said he cannot help me. The doctors at the hospital have no idea why I have this problem. When my blood pressure is low, I have blurry eyesight and trouble walking. They tell me to eat salt when my blood pressure is low.

-- Anon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: Blood pressure that fluctuates that greatly over a short period of time is unusual and has a short list of potential causes.

One, which I am nearly positive your cardiologist has looked for, is a tumor that produces the substance epinephrine, also called adrenaline, or similar molecules that raise the blood pressure. This is called a pheochromocytoma (or paraganglioma, if it's outside the adrenal gland) and is quite rare. Blood and urine tests are used to diagnose this condition, or more likely, to exclude it. Rarely, other substances that raise blood pressure can be produced by the body, as in carcinoid syndrome.