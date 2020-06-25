Dear Dr. Roach: Evidence of chronic inflammation may indicate serious disease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: We hear about how bad "low intensity chronic inflammation" is. Does low-dosage aspirin stop that inflammation from happening? Other than preventing the leaky gut via diet, are there any other measures one can take to prevent that kind of inflammation?

-- K.S.

A: Chronic inflammation is both a problem in itself (ongoing joint disease in rheumatoid arthritis, for example), and strongly associated with vascular disease. People with chronic inflammatory conditions have increased risk of developing heart attacks. This is not only the case with severe inflammatory diseases such as RA, but there is good evidence that less inflammation, as measured by even modestly elevated levels of inflammatory markers such as the C-reactive protein, leads to an increase in heart disease risk on the same order of magnitude as high cholesterol.

Aspirin probably has less benefit than statin drugs, which certainly have an anti-inflammatory effect, which may explain part of their benefit. But aspirin remains appropriate as a preventive for people at high risk of heart disease, potentially including people with inflammatory conditions.