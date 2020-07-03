Dear Dr. Roach: Evidence supporting use of epidural injections is scarce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: After experiencing lower back pain and discomfort, a lumbar MRI revealed that I have L3-L5 spinal stenosis. My doctor recommends a series of epidural steroid injections. I thought these were high risk and at best provided only short-term relief. What is your opinion? I do not want to incur a worse condition than I have now.

-- M.S.

A: Spinal stenosis is the narrowing of bony structures of the spine, usually by degenerative arthritis, which may lead to compression of the spinal cord or nerve roots. It is a common cause for back pain, especially in older adults, and ranges in severity from mild to excruciatingly severe.

The most effective treatment is surgical decompression of the nerves by removing parts of bone. However, surgical treatment is not right for all people with spinal stenosis, and it is reserved for those with more severe symptoms that are unresponsive to other treatments.