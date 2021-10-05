Dear Dr. Roach: Excessive alcohol consumption negatively impacts COVID risks

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, in the middle of all the news about the newly circulating delta COVID-19 variant, a friend of mine flew to Mexico with her husband and teenage daughter for a five-day resort vacation. After she returned, she went to an outdoor concert with a group of friends, and the following day went to an indoor event with several good friends. The day after that, she began developing flulike symptoms and went to the doctor, who told her she had COVID. At her insistence, all the people she had been in close contact with, as well as her husband and daughter, were tested for COVID. My friend drinks alcohol (wine and margaritas) recreationally nearly every day. Could that have had an effect on her immune system?

-- J.T.M.

A: I'm afraid your friend has made some unwise choices. The delta variant is much more infectious than the previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Indoor events are much more likely to allow spread of the virus, so I recommend not attending large indoor events, and to use masks when you are indoors with anyone besides your own family. This is true if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, which nearly all of North America is in at the time of this writing.

Alcohol absolutely has multiple effects on the immune system. Alcohol has deleterious effects on the gastrointestinal system, on the lungs and the rest of the respiratory system, and on the various cells of the immune system directly. Because of these effects, alcohol makes a person more susceptible to, and more likely to get severe disease from, COVID-19.

In general, the greater the dose of alcohol, the worse the effect on the body's systems. A half-glass of wine a day has minimal ill effects. However, it sounds like your friend may be drinking more than that.

It is not at all necessary to be a drinker to get COVID-19 disease, but excess alcohol consumption absolutely makes the risk of acquiring COVID-19, and of developing complications, significantly worse.

DEAR DR, ROACH: I am 73-year-old male and a frequent platelet donor -- 18 to 22 times a year for past six years. I used to donate blood (I'm A positive) four to six times a year. I did both before regularly donating platelets due to what I believed there was a greater need for platelets. Is it safe to give platelets so often?

-- B.M.C.

A: Thank you for donating. There are national shortages in both blood and platelets, but platelets are critically low in many areas, and must be used within five days of donation, so a steady supply of donations is essential.

A single donation of platelets is about 3 to 4 billion platelets, which are needed for blood clotting. One donation will not cause the donor's platelets to go too low, but there is a risk of too-low platelets with excess donations. For this reason, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a limit of 24 donations per year. At this level, low platelets in the donors were rarely seen. You are donating at a safe level.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I always have a more serious reaction to vaccines than my husband. This is true for both COVID-19 and others. Could it be because I weigh only 125 pounds versus his 220 pounds? Why don't they administer the vaccine amount based on one's size and weight?

-- S.V.

A: While any given person may be more likely to have a vaccine reaction than another, it is generally true that women are more likely to have symptomatic reactions to the COVID vaccine than men. Almost 80% of reported adverse effects from the vaccine came from women, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Just over 60% of vaccine recipients are women. This is consistent with previous studies looking at side effects from other vaccines, such as the flu shot.

It's not clear why. It is clear that women tend to have a more robust immune response, generating far more antibodies than men, and that may be reflected by a greater symptomatic immune response. Fortunately, the side effects are for the most part short-lived, and both men and women have a high degree of protection.

Men have more muscle and bone tissue than women, but the size differences in the amount of blood and of the lymphatic tissue responsive to the vaccine between the sexes are small. Vaccine doses for adults generally do not need adjustment for weight.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Conflicting advice is circulating about whether taking NSAIDs after the vaccine will reduce immunity. For those who want the anti-inflammatory action of NSAIDs for muscle and joint pain, is it safe to take them? If not, how long after the second shot should one wait before taking them again?

-- R.J.

A: Many people are concerned that taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen will reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Previous studies have shown that pretreatment with these medications can reduce the antibodies induced by the vaccine.

It is not clear that this will make the vaccine significantly less effective. However, to be safe, don't take Tylenol or an anti-inflammatory BEFORE vaccination. If symptoms develop after vaccination, it is OK to take these medicines to relieve your symptoms. It is safe to restart your anti-inflammatories hours after the vaccine.

