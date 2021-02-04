Dear Dr. Roach: Excessive parathyroid hormone raises blood calcium level

The classical appearance of a shingles lesion, just like for chickenpox, is a blister filled with clear fluid on reddened skin. If you see a doctor at the time you have the rash, the laboratory can make the diagnosis of varicella-zoster virus for certain.

However, I don't think it is shingles. The lesions in shingles are crusted over within seven to 10 days, and your rash has been there, even if paler and less defined, for three weeks. There are too many other possibilities to name, but if it continues to bother you, a visit to your regular doctor or a dermatologist should get you the answer.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter had chickenpox at age 2-3 years and then had shingles at age 5. She is currently 27 years old. Do you recommend that she have a shingles vaccine?

-- Anon.

A: It is quite unusual to get shingles so early in life, but there are cases reported as early as 3 years old. The incidence of shingles goes up throughout life, with a significant increase at age 50. For this reason, the new shingles vaccine is recommended to be given at 50. Between 1% and 6% of people will get shingles twice, but three or more times is quite rare.