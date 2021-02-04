Dear Dr. Roach: Excessive parathyroid hormone raises blood calcium level

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She sent me to an endocrinologist who did the same. Neither suggested treating it in any way.
I recently saw a Veteran's Affairs doctor who is more concerned. My most recent calcium level is 11, and she took me off the triamterene/HCTZ. She also had me do a 24-hour calcium, with a result of 266 mg/24 hours.
I have read on the internet that high blood calcium is more dangerous than high cholesterol. I'm not in favor of surgery unless absolutely necessary, even more so now in these times of the coronavirus. Right now, she is getting me in to see a specialist.
-- W.
A: It is very likely that you have a condition called primary hyperparathyroidism. This is caused by an excess of parathyroid hormone. I suspect one of your doctors has already confirmed this with a blood test. When a gland starts making excess hormone, usually because of a benign tumor, calcium levels in the blood go up. Your VA doctor appropriately stopped the triamterene/HCTZ -- it can raise blood calcium -- and also did the 24-hour calcium test to be sure you don't have an unusual condition called familial hypocalciuric hypercalcemia. The 24-hour calcium is also useful for deciding whether to recommend surgery, which is the only definitive treatment.
There are several indications for surgery. One is a very high blood calcium, greater than a single point over normal (in most labs, 10.3 is the high end of normal, so a point over would be a blood calcium of 11.3). It is true that very high calcium levels put a person at increased risk of heart problems, but the magnitude of the harm is relatively small and the benefit of surgery is not seen until 15 years after surgery.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A few months ago, you had an article about how the blood vessels going to the penis can be blocked, causing problems with erections. Can you go into it a little more about how to solve that problem and what kind of doctor to see about it? I asked a doctor about it at my Veteran's Affairs hospital and he did not know. As a guy, you do not want to ask too many people.
-- J.
A: Men should not be embarrassed to ask about sexual problems (neither should women). Sexual function is an important part of human behavior, and problems in sexual function can be a clue to problems that might affect other body systems.
That is particularly the case with circulatory problems leading to erectile dysfunction. Without adequate blood flow, an erection cannot happen properly. A blockage in one artery means that blockages in other arteries are highly likely. Occasionally, the first sign of atherosclerosis -- blockages in blood vessels due to cholesterol plaques -- in men is erectile dysfunction. Proper treatment can reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack.
Blockages in arteries, whether in the arteries of the heart, brain or elsewhere in the body, may be treated with medicines to reduce cholesterol, such as statins, or with medicines to help blood flow, such as aspirin or cilostazol, or potentially with surgery. Surgical treatment is often done by a vascular surgeon, but increasingly some interventional cardiologists and interventional radiologists are using balloon procedures and stenting in blood vessels outside the heart. However, a urologist remains the expert in surgical treatment of erectile dysfunction and is usually your best consultant if your regular doctor's treatments have been ineffective.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a pink rash of only three spots on my upper, inner left arm with skin sensitivity and some pain in the area. A couple of weeks ago, it was a paler rash, with less defined spots and discomfort that felt like there was glass there. I am a female in my 70s and have had both shingles shots. I wonder if this could be a mild case of shingles.
-- S.H.
A: Shingles is caused by a recurrence of the chickenpox (varicella-zoster) virus. It is restricted to one side and one body area. In fact, the word "shingles" is thought to come from the Latin word "cingulatum," or belt, reflecting the distribution of lesions along a narrow pathway on the body. People who have had the vaccine may get a very mild case, so your thinking is quite reasonable.
The classical appearance of a shingles lesion, just like for chickenpox, is a blister filled with clear fluid on reddened skin. If you see a doctor at the time you have the rash, the laboratory can make the diagnosis of varicella-zoster virus for certain.
However, I don't think it is shingles. The lesions in shingles are crusted over within seven to 10 days, and your rash has been there, even if paler and less defined, for three weeks. There are too many other possibilities to name, but if it continues to bother you, a visit to your regular doctor or a dermatologist should get you the answer.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter had chickenpox at age 2-3 years and then had shingles at age 5. She is currently 27 years old. Do you recommend that she have a shingles vaccine?
-- Anon.
A: It is quite unusual to get shingles so early in life, but there are cases reported as early as 3 years old. The incidence of shingles goes up throughout life, with a significant increase at age 50. For this reason, the new shingles vaccine is recommended to be given at 50. Between 1% and 6% of people will get shingles twice, but three or more times is quite rare.
The new shingles vaccine appears to confer long-lasting immunity, but it is not known whether it would last the 60 or more years of expected life your daughter has. Most importantly, the risk of complications from shingles is much higher in those over age 60. I would recommend she wait to get the vaccine until age 50. It is untested in and not approved for younger ages.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 66 years old and I recently had my yearly health screen. My cholesterol numbers were above 200 for the past two years. I have taken red yeast rice to keep the numbers below 200. My doctor told me that red yeast rice has been changed and is not what it has been in the past, not as effective.
Do you have any information on this? Is there a source that has a standard for red yeast rice? Would I have to buy this in Canada or China in the future? My near-term plan is to go to my doctor and obtain statins and a calcium scan to determine the level of calcium in the arteries.
-- M.M.
A: Red yeast rice has been used for many centuries in China. It contains a substance called monacolin K, which is the active ingredient in the statin drug lovastatin. However, red yeast rice is a natural product with a great deal of variability. In a study that evaluated the content of 12 preparations of commercially available red yeast rice, the monacolin K (lovastatin) content ranged from 0.10 to 10.09 mg/capsule (or comparison, the usual dose of lovastatin is 20-40 mg). I suspect you have been getting red yeast rice that is on the weaker end of the very wide spectrum. I don't know of any brand or supplier that has consistent levels.
If you need medication treatment to reduce risk of coronary disease, I do recommend a statin, as the dose is precisely regulated. If you aren't sure whether you need a statin, a calcium score is a good way to get additional information about your personal risk of having a heart attack.