Dear Dr. Roach: Exercise after back surgery is generally safe; find a therapist

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 69. Two and a half years ago, I had a double lumbar fusion and a laminectomy that left me with some mild back pain and stiffness. Exercise and stretching has helped, but not to the degree I had hoped. Recently I started doing planks and bridges to build core muscles. They are difficult exercises, especially the planks. It has been helping, but I wonder if I am risking harm to the four titanium posts or lumbar fusions in my back.

-- M.W.

A: Exercise after back surgery is generally safe. The surgical changes are very stable, and it is quite unlikely you could damage them. In fact, exercise tends to strengthen the back muscles and surgical site. I recommend a physical therapist to help guide exercise immediately after surgery, but after two and a half years, you can certainly do exercise on your own.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on vulvodynia inspired many letters from readers. Several readers noted that they were ultimately diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, and that treatment for this condition relieved their vulvovaginal pain. Several women noted that changing the type of underwear and even toilet tissue was effective at relieving pain, concerning for the diagnosis of contact dermatitis.